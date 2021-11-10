NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown over what could be the next two weeks due to a hamstring injury, which the NBA All-Star called “not severe” Wednesday.

But while Dennis Schröder is expected to fill Brown’s void in the starting lineup, being without a star-caliber player like Brown, who has been challenged to facilitate Boston’s offense this season, is undoubtedly a key loss.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared the challenges it presents, and what the team can do to try and solve those problems.

“Obviously, take advantage of some of the other playmakers we have,” Udoka said Wednesday before a game against the Toronto Raptors. “We have to stagger some guys so we usually, it’s a Jaylen and Jayson thing. They’re playing together at times, but also staggering them so one of those guys is on the court. Now, it’s really putting it in Dennis’s (Schröder) hands, relying on some of our other guys to make plays as well.

“But, you know, it changes our bench dynamic as well. So play calling is a little bit different there when when you have certain lineups in, but still we were relying on our guys to make plays and take the open shot when it’s there, and I think we’ve done that all year,” Udoka continued. “So it doesn’t change a ton. Just some of the play calls that we will give Jaylen, we’re spreading out to other guys.”

The Celtics missed Brown in their loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, but will try to rebound Wednesday as they seek their third win in four games. Celtics-Raptors is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.