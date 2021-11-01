How Patriots’ LA Trip Threw Off Mac Jones’ Unusual Sleep Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones eats an unconventional meal of steak, eggs and spaghetti before every New England Patriots game.

His sleep schedule is similarly unorthodox.

Jones told the CBS broadcast team for Sunday’s Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers game that he typically goes to bed at 8:30 p.m. ET and wakes up at 4:45 a.m. He likes to be at the Patriots’ facility by 6:30 a.m.

“By the time I get there,” CBS play-by-play man Ian Eagle quoted Jones as saying, “there are already 100 cars in the parking lot.”

You won’t find many 23-year-olds — even 23-year-old professional athletes — who go lights-out before 9 p.m. on a typical night. Jones’ Patriots predecessor, Cam Newton, also would wake up around 4:30 a.m. but wouldn’t go to bed until after 11.

The rookie’s unusually early bedtime required some adjustments when the Patriots traveled to Pacific Time for the first time this season.

“We talked to Mac Jones (on Saturday night), just asking him, ‘Hey, how are you feeling behind out here?’ ” Eagle said during the game broadcast. “He was like, ‘Well, this is the latest I’ve been up for a while because of the time change.’ “