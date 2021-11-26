Patriots Mailbag: Super Bowl Date Vs. Tom Brady Realistic Possibility?

“When (Onwenu) lines up next to Trent, it’s something to see, for sure,” tight end Hunter Henry said Wednesday. “With Shaq, Trent and Mike? My goodness. … I feel bad for the guys on the other side.”

We also might see Onwenu back in the starting lineup this week. Brown’s lingering calf injury kept him out of practice Thursday, raising questions about his availability for Sunday’s blockbuster AFC matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium. If Brown can’t go, expect Onwenu to slot back in at right tackle.

@thomasm41529545

Will the Patriots try to pick up any of the recently released running backs?

I doubt it. I think they’re satisfied with their top tandem of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson — who’ve taken turns stiff-arming and bulldozing defenders in recent weeks — plus Brandon Bolden in James White’s usual third-down role and J.J. Taylor in reserve. That group’s been extremely productive of late, with the Patriots averaging the third-most rushing yards in the NFL (151.8 per game) during their current five-game win streak.

It’s worth noting, though, that Harris (neck) and Stevenson (knee) were added to the injury report this week, so it’s unclear if both will be available for Sunday. The Patriots made do without an injured Harris in their Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns, with Stevenson accounting for 100 of their season-high 184 rushing yards in that one.

@JonOIson62

I believe the Patriots are the most physical team in football. Do you agree

It’s hard to quantify physicality, so I can’t definitively say whether the Patriots lead the league in that category. But they have to be at or near the top. That’s what the entire identity of this year’s team is built on: pushing opponents around with a bruising run game and dominating the line of scrimmage on defense.

We mentioned the Patriots’ run-first approach and liberal use of heavy personnel packages (Johnson has played at least 34% of offensive snaps in five of the last six games). On defense, their deep, versatile front seven has been bullying opposing O-lines and causing havoc in the backfield. Safety Devin McCourty noted last week that a large portion of New England’s NFL-leading 18 interceptions have come while the quarterback was being hit or pressured.

This brawny, relentless, wear-you-down style — “grown-man football,” as center David Andrews recently called it — should serve the Patriots in the cold-weather months to come, especially against opponents who lean more on finesse.

“We’ve got a physical football team,” Andrews said after the Atlanta game. “We’ve got to rely on that.”