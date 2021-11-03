Aaron Rodgers’ COVID Vaccination Claim In Question After Positive Test

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday reportedly became the highest-profile player in the NFL to test positive for COVID-19.

Rodgers will miss the Green Bay Packers’ game Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs after the reported positive test, and it’s expected second-year QB Jordan Love will make his first career start instead.

The news led to an obvious question: Is Aaron Rodgers vaccinated? The answer to that question — or at least the story behind it — is one that needs a little more clarity moving forward.

NFL Media reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday morning Rodgers is not vaccinated.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That?s why he?s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

However, Rodgers in late August claimed he was “immunized” — although it’s unclear what exactly that means, especially in hindsight.

Rodgers was asked point-blank whether he was vaccinated.