Is Christian McCaffrey Hurt Again? Panthers Star Spotted In Walking Boot

Christian McCaffrey was a complete non-factor Sunday as the Carolina Panthers got pounded by the Miami Dolphins.

Turns out, he might’ve been hurt.

The Panthers star has been injured on and off since last season with a variety of issues. At this point, it’s safe to say he’s just unlucky, which leads him to be injury-prone.

And after Carolina’s loss, McCaffrey was spotted in a walking boot by the Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly. What exactly the issue is isn’t entirely clear, but losing the running back yet again would undoubtedly be the nail in the coffin of the Panthers’ season. Maybe it’s just precautionary, but if he was fully healthy, he wouldn’t need a boot.

Cam Newton was benched in the loss, and McCaffrey possibly getting hurt will only twist the knife further.