Magic’s Jalen Suggs To Miss ‘Extended Period’ With Fractured Thumb

NESN Logo Sign In

The Orlando Magic are having a rough start to the season, and it doesn’t figure to change anytime soon.

Rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who has been a bright spot as a starting guard alongside Cole Anthony, fractured his thumb during Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The team announced he “will be out for an extended period of time.”

Suggs scored 17 points in Monday’s game before exiting in the second half.

The No. 5 overall pick out of Gonzaga, Suggs averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists through 20 games this season. He was the fourth-leading scorer on the team, with a team-high 1.2 steals.

The Magic are just 4-18 after dropping Monday’s game and are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.