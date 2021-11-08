Matt Light Refutes Assumption About Odell Beckham Jr. On Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Drama found Odell Beckham Jr. during the first two chapters of his NFL career, which attached a certain reputation to the star wide receiver.

Beckham soon will join a new team, and should it be the Patriots, Matt Light isn’t of the mindset that the three-time Pro Bowl selection would be a distraction in New England.

“I was on those teams where we brought in guys that, on the outside looking in, people said, ‘They’re never going to fit in. They’re not going to be able to do the Patriot Way?,'” Light said Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by Boston.com. “The truth is most of them worked out pretty well. You don’t know until a guy gets there.”

Light continued: “I don’t recall ever worrying about the other guys in our locker room and what their attitude would do to us. People can walk into New England. They can be themselves. But they’re not going to be that public perception of themselves. That public perception is going to be of the team. I think it’s kind of crazy that one player is going to disrupt another player in a system like New England’s.”

Past comments from Beckham himself support Light’s theory. Beckham clearly has a great deal of respect for head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization as a whole.

That said, analyzing Beckham’s potential fit in Foxboro might be a waste of time. The latest reports indicate the veteran wideout is bound for a return to the NFC.