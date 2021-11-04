New England Revolution Reveal New Logo, Look For 2022 MLS Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Revolution are rebranding ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

The Revs on Thursday revealed the new look, complete with an updated logo, they’ll sport upon taking the pitch for their 27th MLS campaign.

Coming in 2?0?2?2? pic.twitter.com/3G9q72T5qs — s – New England Revolution (@NERevolution) November 4, 2021

New England has kept its “crayon flag” logo since the club’s inception in 1996, but it’ll be retired after the 2021 season. The Revolution are sticking with the same name, however, so they’ll feel different while also maintaining a large part of their original identity.

Here’s the new logo:

New England Revolution

New England Revolution

The new logo, which has been several years in the making, features an “R,” in a style reminiscent of the Revolutionary War era. And a red strikethrough of the “R” reflects the defiant and patriotic spirit of the American Revolution, per a press release issued Thursday by the Revs.

“We are proud of our history as a founding member club of Major League Soccer, and after more than 25 years, we felt an evolution of our brand identity was an important step to continue our club’s upward trajectory and better reflect our growth and ambitions as an organization,” Revolution president Brian Bilello said in the release. “We began this process several years ago with an open mind as we sought out the voices of our fans and supporters to guide us in this process.”