NFL Analytics Expert Predicts Patriots-Falcons Outcome, Mac Jones’ Stats

Cynthia Frelund believes the Patriots will extend their win streak to five Thursday night at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

New England and Atlanta will kick off Week 11 with a primetime clash. Frelund, an analytics expert for NFL Network, believes the Patriots will be victorious in the Super Bowl LI rematch, though she expects the Falcons to cover the 6.5-point spread.

Frelund believes New England’s road win on short rest will be on the strength of another productive outing from rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“…The Patriots win this one,” Frelund said Wednesday on “NFL Now.” “When I look to see what really drives this win — 27-22 is the score. But ultimately in this matchup, it is the play of the quarterback and the defense. I will give you a projection here for Mac Jones, though. It’s 281 (passing yards) with two passing touchdowns along with 13 rush yards. I think it’s going to be a strong showing for him and maybe we get the second Jakobi Meyers touchdown.”

Frelund’s projection for Jones, specifically, might be a little ambitious. The first-year signal-caller only has thrown for 281 yards or more twice this season and the Falcons are in the middle of the pack in passing yards allowed per game. The Patriots, a run-first team, also will have all of their running backs available Thursday night.

Another touchdown for Meyers would be pretty special for the third-year wideout and his family, though. The 2019 undrafted free agent is a Georgia native.