Odell Beckham Jr.-Patriots Trade Doesn’t Sound Like It’ll Happen, Either

Patriots fans probably can cross Odell Beckham Jr. off their trade deadline wish lists.

The Cleveland Browns are not expected to deal the star receiver before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN. Beckham long has been a popular player among Patriots fans, many of whom have clamored for New England to swing a trade for the talented wideout.

“The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources,” Russini tweeted Tuesday morning. “I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization.”

Obviously, things could change as the deadline approached and Cleveland could decide to move Beckham. The same could be said for the Chicago Bears, who reportedly don’t intend to move receiver Allen Robinson.

A Beckham-Patriots trade was fantasy prior to Russini’s report. The 28-year-old would not fit under New England’s salary cap and likely would net a significant return for the Browns. It’s hard to imagine the Patriots making the necessary roster/financial adjustments, in addition to parting with premier assets, to acquire a banged-up diva wideout.

Beckham, who tore an ACL last season, has just 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns through six games this season.

Follow NESN.com throughout Tuesday for the latest updates and analysis on the NFL trade deadline.