Ozzie Albies Became Instant Meme In Braves-Astros World Series Game 6

Some of these tweets didn't miss

by

The internet never rests when it sees an opportunity to make a meme out of something.

Such was the case during Game 6 of the World Series between the Braves and Houston Astros on Wednesday night when Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies looked straight into the dirt cam before taking his position before the bottom of the eighth inning.

Check it out:

Naturally, Twitter loved it.

Albies and the rest of the Braves went on to win the World Series with a shutout victory over the Astros at Minute Maid Park, their first since 1995.

