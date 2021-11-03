Ozzie Albies Became Instant Meme In Braves-Astros World Series Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

The internet never rests when it sees an opportunity to make a meme out of something.

Such was the case during Game 6 of the World Series between the Braves and Houston Astros on Wednesday night when Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies looked straight into the dirt cam before taking his position before the bottom of the eighth inning.

Check it out:

Naturally, Twitter loved it.

Checking to make sure the phone is set up right for the self-timer pic: pic.twitter.com/7FtsCpKWMe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2021

Checking to see of Correas watch still works #FortheH https://t.co/fgKjhRFvc5 — Chris Caballeros (@Cababa24) November 3, 2021

The selfies I find in my phone of my kids https://t.co/qQ7ALENDYY — Nate Miller (@NateMiller_F3) November 3, 2021

Me: when the homie has the video doorbell.. ?You?ve request my presence? ? https://t.co/qBMoZoLiSC — T_Oso Lifted? (@T_Scottt) November 3, 2021

I?d like to talk to you about your car?s extended warranty. https://t.co/pqpHeumulY — Ginny (@GinnyTDunn) November 3, 2021

What the toy my dog somehow got under the couch sees: https://t.co/DTdtewG38j — Tim Mitchell, CEO of the LARS NOOOOOTBAAR Fan Club (@TimMitch13) November 3, 2021

Albies and the rest of the Braves went on to win the World Series with a shutout victory over the Astros at Minute Maid Park, their first since 1995.