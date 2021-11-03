Could Odell Beckham Jr. Land With Patriots In Wake Of Browns Drama?

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be on the road out of Cleveland. Could that path eventually lead him to … New England?

Though Beckham was not traded ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline, the struggling star receiver was sent home from the team facility Wednesday and, according to multiple reports, might have played his final game with the Browns.

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

Source: Kevin Stefanski told the team this morning that #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. won?t be with the team for the rest of the season. https://t.co/GId5vPVHD7 — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) November 3, 2021

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters before Wednesday’s practice that Beckham had been “excused,” and that general manager Andrew Berry and the wideout’s representatives “are continuing to talk.”

Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video Tuesday with clips of Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield not targeting his son. Beckham Jr. was targeted just once in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing with one catch for 6 yards. Ohio native LeBron James also voiced his displeasure with Beckham’s situation on Twitter.

OBJ will show again why he?s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2021

The 2019 trade that sent Beckham — a three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants — to the Browns has been a flop for both sides. After a reasonably productive 2019 campaign (74 catches, 1,035 yards, four touchdowns), he’s averaged just 3.9 catches and 42.4 yards per game over the last two seasons while battling multiple injuries.