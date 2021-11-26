Patriots Reveal Custom Cleats For 2021 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Campaign

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots on Friday revealed the custom cleats each participating player will wear in Week 13 as part of the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

The initiative gives players and coaches across the league the opportunity to promote a cause that means something to them personally — and do so in a creative way.

Check out the link in the tweet below for a sneak peek of the Patriots’ cleats.

In Week 13, players will take the field representing the causes closest to their hearts.



Our 2021 #MyCauseMyCleats: https://t.co/bD5CAWOxMu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2021

This marks the sixth consecutive season the NFL is allowing players and coaches for one week to wear specially designed cleats aimed at raising awareness for a charitable cause.

New England will travel to Orchard Park, N.Y., to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 — a critical Monday night showdown with major AFC East implications.