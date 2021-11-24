Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Far Healthier Than Banged-Up Titans

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— The New England Patriots had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster for the second straight day. The only player not spotted during the open media portion of practice was practice squad outside linebacker Tashawn Bower.

Though the Patriots have a few notable players on injured reserve (Josh Uche, Jamie Collins, etc.), they’re in much better shape health-wise than their upcoming opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

Seven Titans players were ruled out for last Sunday’s upset loss to the Houston Texans, not including superstar running back Derrick Henry and former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, who are among the 17 Titans players currently on IR. Tennessee also lost No. 1 wideout A.J. Brown to a ribs injury during that game. His status for this Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium remains unclear.

The Titans made a whopping 16 separate transactions Tuesday, an almost unheard-of number for this point in the season. Among those were the release of running back Adrian Peterson, who’d been signed to help replace Henry, and the addition of wideout Golden Tate, who hasn’t played since last season.

With Jones out and Brown on the mend, Tate could see significant playing time Sunday. The Titans’ other available receivers are Dez Fitzpatrick, Chester Rodgers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and practice squadders Cody Hollister, Mason Kinsey and Austin Mack.