Former head coach and current NFL analyst Rex Ryan tore into current New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday during an appearance on ESPN Radio.

Ryan, who coached the Jets from 2009-14, shredded New York’s horrid defense and the defensive-minded Saleh. The Jets, most recently, allowed 45 points to the Buffalo Bills in a Week 10 loss. They rank last in the league in both points and yards allowed.

“This is a horrendous defense,” Ryan said on the DiPietro and Rothenberg show. “This guy is supposed to be a defensive guru. I heard everything, and I take it personal on this one. Everything I heard was about ‘Well, this guy is a lot like myself but without the bad part.’ Yeah? Well, some of the bad part you need because this team doesn’t play with any damn heart. That’s the thing that’s disappointing to me. Don’t ever compare this guy to me, this Robert Saleh to me.”

Ryan continued his all-out war into Saleh by even bringing up the former 49ers defensive coordinator’s resume from his time in San Francisco.

The 2-7 Jets are tied for the third-worst record in the NFL and look to be on their way to a last-place finish in the AFC East with the surging New England Patriots and division-leading Bills. Saleh’s teams finished last twice in his four seasons in San Francisco, and although he wasn’t the head coach, Ryan felt it was appropriate.

“He’s going to be dead-last again, so he’s used to that,” Ryan said. “To me, I’m a little pissed off when I hear this guys’ background is a lot like (mine). No it isn’t. No it isn’t.”

Of course, Ryan saved some of the fire for the entire team, too. But he wasn’t making any excuses for the Jets, who lost edge rusher Carl Lawson (Achilles) and starting safeties Marcus Maye (Achilles) and Lamarcus Joyner (triceps) to season-ending injuries.