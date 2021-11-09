NESN Logo Sign In

Last week, Aaron Rodgers set Twitter ablaze after appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” when he admitted to not being vaccinated, having consulted Joe Rogan and even quoted Martin Luther King Jr. after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, ultimately was dropped by Prevea Health and ripped by Howard Stern.

Rodgers in August told reporters he had been “immunized” against COVID, and wouldn’t judge his teammates if they decided to not get vaccinated. Many called Rodgers a liar and had a slew of NSFW comments after telling McAfee he wasn’t an “anti-vaxxer or flat earther,” but rather a “critical thinker.”

Well, Rodgers tried to further explain himself on another appearance on McAfee’s show Tuesday.

“I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments,” he said regarding his “immunized” comments.

“I’m an athlete, I?m not an activist. (My vaccine belief) wasn’t one that was come to frivolously, it came from a lot of stuff. Further comments I?m going to keep between myself and my doctors. I don’t have further comments about anything after this interview.

“… Stuff can hurt your feelings. Look, I shared a polarizing opinion … There’s going to be people that don’t like you, hate you for what you?ve said … and that’s fine. I believe people are entitled to their opinion, even if it’s not an opinion that?s favorable to me.”