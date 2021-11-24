These Three Patriots Players Lead AFC Pro Bowl Voting Entering Week 12

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are well represented in the NFL’s latest Pro Bowl voting totals.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, center David Andrews and long snapper Joe Cardona were the AFC’s leading vote-getters at their respective positions as of Wednesday morning.

This would be the first Pro Bowl selection for all three players.

Jackson, who replaced Stephon Gilmore as New England’s No. 1 corner, has been excellent of late, allowing just four catches on 15 targets over the last four weeks. His six interceptions rank second in the NFL, and his 40.1 passer rating against leads all cornerbacks with more than 50 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Andrews has allowed zero sacks and 11 total pressures this season, per PFF, and has played 100% of New England’s offensive snaps.

Cardona has not missed a game since joining the Patriots in 2015. This season, he’s snapped for a kicker in Nick Folk who’s made 26 of his 28 field-goal tries. The NFL introduced Pro Bowl voting for long snappers in 2019.