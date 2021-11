NESN Logo Sign In

Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner probably aren’t hanging out any time soon.

The two big men went toe-to-toe in Thursday night’s clash between the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz after Turner swatted one of Gobert’s shots late in the fourth quarter.

Gobert went up for a layup and Turner sent the ball of the glass then the two centers grappled around a little bit along the baseline before being separated by the referees and their teammates.

Things got heated between Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert after Turner blocked Gobert's shot. pic.twitter.com/O34Z7gckwC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2021

Both players were ejected for fighting.