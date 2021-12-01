This Surprising Tua Tagovailoa-Kyler Murray Stat Will Blow Your Mind

Who would you take long-term?

by

If you were to ask someone whether Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa had a better start to their career, the answer would be Murray, right?

Well, the passing stats may tell a somewhat different story.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has blossomed into a Most Valuable Player candidate, although injuries may hurt his case in 2021. But through their first 16 starts, the Miami Dolphins signal-caller actually put up better passing stats.

Tagovailoa’s 16 starts have been dispersed between the 2020 and 2021 seasons as he has dealt with a plethora of injuries, but over that span he has led Murray in touchdown/interception ratio (21/11), completion percentage (67%), passer rating (90.5) and even has had a better overall team record at 9-7.

While the Dolphins quarterback’s passing stats may have been a tad bit better than Murray’s through their first 16 starts, this doesn’t take into account the duo’s rushing, where the Cardinals quarterback led by over 400 yards and a touchdown.

It’s definitely something to think about.

More NFL:

How Devin McCourty Helps Family Keep Son’s Memory Alive Nine Years Later
Boston Bruins wing Jake DeBrusk
Previous Article

Taylor Hall Shares What Jake DeBrusk Told Bruins Teammates Amid Trade Request
Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall
Next Article

Taylor Hall Had ‘Jumps In His Game’ With Bruins’ Top Line Vs. Red Wings

Picked For You

Related