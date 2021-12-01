This Surprising Tua Tagovailoa-Kyler Murray Stat Will Blow Your Mind

NESN Logo Sign In

If you were to ask someone whether Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa had a better start to their career, the answer would be Murray, right?

Well, the passing stats may tell a somewhat different story.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has blossomed into a Most Valuable Player candidate, although injuries may hurt his case in 2021. But through their first 16 starts, the Miami Dolphins signal-caller actually put up better passing stats.

Tagovailoa’s 16 starts have been dispersed between the 2020 and 2021 seasons as he has dealt with a plethora of injuries, but over that span he has led Murray in touchdown/interception ratio (21/11), completion percentage (67%), passer rating (90.5) and even has had a better overall team record at 9-7.

While the Dolphins quarterback’s passing stats may have been a tad bit better than Murray’s through their first 16 starts, this doesn’t take into account the duo’s rushing, where the Cardinals quarterback led by over 400 yards and a touchdown.

It’s definitely something to think about.