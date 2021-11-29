Tiger Woods Addresses Future In Professional Golf After Car Accident

Don't count out Woods yet

by

Tiger Woods may be injured, but he isn’t counting out a return to the links.

The 15-time major winner posted a video of himself on Nov. 21 with a golf club for the first time since his accident and Phil Mickelson didn’t waste any time to issue a challenge to his friendly rival.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest’s Henni Koyack, Woods addressed his future in the sport and what a potential return to the course would look like professionally.

?I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day ? never full-time, ever again ? but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” Woods said. “It?s an unfortunate reality, but it?s my reality. I understand it and I accept it.

It’s certainly sad that it seems like Woods will never be on the Tour full-time again, but to still be able and still have a chance to golf in the slightest is a blessing after his horrendous car wreck.

Woods winning the 2019 Masters was an incredible comeback in itself, but if the 45 year-old is able to win another Major title it may be the greatest comeback in sports history.

More Golf:

Tiger Woods Addresses Future In Professional Golf After Car Accident
NBA: Miami Heat at Washington Wizards
Previous Article

Heat Will be Without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro When They Take on Nuggets
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager
Next Article

Why Corey Seager’s Massive Rangers Contract Matters For Red Sox

Picked For You

Related