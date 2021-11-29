Tiger Woods Addresses Future In Professional Golf After Car Accident

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods may be injured, but he isn’t counting out a return to the links.

The 15-time major winner posted a video of himself on Nov. 21 with a golf club for the first time since his accident and Phil Mickelson didn’t waste any time to issue a challenge to his friendly rival.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest’s Henni Koyack, Woods addressed his future in the sport and what a potential return to the course would look like professionally.

?I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day ? never full-time, ever again ? but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” Woods said. “It?s an unfortunate reality, but it?s my reality. I understand it and I accept it.

It’s certainly sad that it seems like Woods will never be on the Tour full-time again, but to still be able and still have a chance to golf in the slightest is a blessing after his horrendous car wreck.

Woods winning the 2019 Masters was an incredible comeback in itself, but if the 45 year-old is able to win another Major title it may be the greatest comeback in sports history.