WFT Player Takes Mocking Shot At Cam Newton After Beating Panthers

Last week, Cam Newton made clear he was “back” with an emphatic declaration of such after scoring a touchdown.

So, naturally, his opponents made light of that this Sunday.

Newton played well for the Carolina Panthers, but they couldn’t get the job done late, falling 27-21 to the Washington Football Team at home.

ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin was in Charlotte for the game, and she heard one player making fun of Newton on his way off the field.

A VERY happy Washington Football Team heading into the locker room right now?



Overheard one player shout:



?I thought he was BACK?!? — KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 21, 2021

Not exactly on the level of “you like that” in terms of iconic Washington walk-off cries, but a good one nonetheless.

However, it does ring a little hollow when Newton still had a pretty good game, going 21-for-27 in the air for 189 yards with a pair of touchdowns.