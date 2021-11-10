Why Daniel Suarez Gives Bubba Wallace Middle Finger Every Time They Race

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR currently is mired in all sorts of feuds: there’s Chase Elliott versus Kevin Harvick, as well as Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman. And, of course, Kyle Busch vs. everybody.

But despite the salty gestures shared between one another, there’s no bad blood with Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace.

If you pay close attention, you might occasionally catch Suarez giving the middle finger to Wallace. Turns out, it’s all in good fun — and actually a callback to a legitimate fight they had years ago.

“Every time I’m racing him, I give him the finger,” Suarez told ForTheWin as part of a NASCAR drivers superlatives poll. “We’re good friends, and a few years ago, we had a big fight because he gave me the finger, and then it kind of became a joke after that. And every time we see each other on the race track, we give the finger, for sure.”

NASCAR might not love the idea of drivers flipping the bird at each other, but it sure is more innocuous than fighting, using pejorative terms or likening each other to children.

So, hey, let ’em fly. Just not around the kids.