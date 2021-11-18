Xander Bogaerts Bids Eduardo Rodriguez Farewell With Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

You can add Xander Bogaerts to the list of those who will miss Eduardo Rodriguez.

The pitcher made his five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers official earlier this week after spending six seasons with the Boston Red Sox. During that time, Rodriguez, naturally, got close with his teammates and won a World Series in 2018.

Xander Bogaerts had been a teammate of Rodriguez since the southpaw was traded to Boston in 2014. Bogaerts took to Instagram to share a few nice words about Rodriguez.

“True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart,” Bogaerts captioned the post. “Much Deserved! Wish you all the best with your new squad bro!??”

The duo won’t need to wait too long to be reunited next season, when the Red Sox take on the Tigers in a three-game set beginning April 11.