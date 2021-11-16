NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez officially is headed to the Detroit Tigers after agreeing to a five-year deal worth up to $80 million Monday.

The former Red Sox starting pitcher, though, wanted to make sure to thank the organization that gave him his start seven years prior. Rodriguez, 28, played six seasons in Boston while missing the 2020 campaign due to COVID-related complications.

He shared a nice tribute on Instagram thanking those who played a role during his Red Sox tenure.

“After 7 year with the organization that give me the opportunity that change me and my family life after all the ups and downs I wanna say thank you @redsox for believe in me thank you for all the good memory’s together and especially that World Series ring to all my teammates that I have the opportunity to play in the same uniform thank you all and to the fans in Boston thank you so much for all the support all this years you always will have a part of my heart from me and my family thank you so much”

The Red Sox extended Rodriguez an $18.4 million qualifying offer and reportedly were among the teams who tried to keep the left-hander as they offered him a multi-year deal. Rodriguez compiled a 13-8 record in 31 starts during the 2021 season, finishing with a 4.74 ERA after a career year in 2019 that included 19 wins in a MLB-high 34 starts with a 3.81 ERA.

The Red Sox shared a post thanking Rodriguez for his contributions Tuesday, as well.