Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Insists Buccaneers Receiver Is Vaccinated

In what is believed to be the first joint NFL-NFLPA disciplinary statement, the league and its players association on Thursday suspended Antonio Brown for three games for allegedly misrepresenting his vaccination status.

Among him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III also were disciplined. It’s possible they were incriminated after Brown’s personal chef accused the wide receiver of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card from a fellow player. Brown is claimed to have owed the chef $10,000, adding to a long track record of him getting in trouble after not paying the help he hires.

But Brown insisted after those allegations, through his lawyer, that he was in fact vaccinated. In another statement through attorney Sean Burstyn, he doubled down.

“Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to support the vaccine for any person for whom it is appropriate,” Burstyn said, via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly and he will make the most of this time by treating his ankle injury. Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested, and in the best shape of his life when he returns in Week 16.”

Brown can return for the Buccaneers in Week 16, where the team travels to North Carolina to face the Panthers.