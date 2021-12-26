NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Receiving Head Coaching Interest

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh McDaniels potentially could be a popular man in the upcoming NFL season.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora on Sunday shed light on how the New England Patriots’ success this season has boosted the stock of their offensive coordinator.

“Longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is garnering head coaching consideration once again, with his work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones getting attention among owners mulling a potential coaching search,” La Canfora wrote.

“McDaniels has been one of Bill Belichick’s most trusted assistants for decades, and at various times Belichick has worked behind the scenes to try to keep him in the organization, including two years ago when then Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge was granted permission to interview with the Giants at a time when McDaniels was not. That, along with some situations in the past, had led some personnel executives and owners to wonder about McDaniels’ willingness to leave New England and Belichick’s willingness to let him go, but that is not expected to be an issue this year.”

The 45-year-old McDaniels has a pretty cushy gig in Foxboro, so the question is will there be a situation appealing enough for him to leave the Patriots in the coming months? The Jaguars are in need of a new coach and have a very promising young quarterback in house, but the situation in Jacksonville might be too all over the place for McDaniels’ liking.

As for other teams that potentially could be in the head coach market, we probably should keep an eye on the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and maybe even the Seattle Seahawks. It’s anyone’s guess if any of those teams would pique McDaniels’ interest.