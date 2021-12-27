Bills Wideout Makes Admission After Breakout Game Against Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

As New England Patriots fans — and the rest of the football world, for that matter — learned Sunday afternoon, Isaiah McKenzie has a pretty dynamic skill set.

McKenzie’s number was called by the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 with fellow wideouts Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The fifth-year pro made the most of his opportunity, hauling in 11 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown in Buffalo’s 33-21 win at Gillette Stadium.

McKenzie wreaked havoc in New England’s secondary with above-average speed, precise route-running and pretty good hands. The 26-year-old didn’t, however, benefit from situational awareness, which he’s the first to admit is not among his stronger attributes.

“To be honest, when I’m making those catches, I really have no idea what down it is, what the situation is,” McKenzie told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I’m in the zone, in the moment. All I knew is I had to take advantage of my chance.”

McKenzie picked a great time to have unequivocally the best game of his NFL career to date. By taking the season series finale against the Patriots, the Bills reclaimed first place in the AFC East and control their own destiny of winning the division over the final two weeks of the regular season.