Bruins Players Honor Former Teammate Milan Lucic For NHL Milestone

Milan Lucic played in his 1,000th career game last spring, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no fans in the building to see it.

So the Calgary Flames decided to give him the recognition he deserves, and what better time to do it than the night an opposing fanbase — who are loyal to the lift winger — will be tuning in.

Lucic was a crucial member of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup champion team. He played his first eight NHL seasons with Boston, where he recorded the first 566 games of his 1,041-game career.

There to see the celebration were former 2011 teammates Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and assistant Chris Kelly.

Here’s the video Boston made him, with messages from Bergeron, Kelly and Marchand:

Lucic has 10 points in 27 games this season.