Clippers Could See Key Player Return Ahead Of Game Vs. Celtics

The Los Angeles Clippers could get a major boost ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, as forward Nicolas Batum is questionable to play, according to Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times.

Batum posted a photo to Twitter on Saturday that suggested he had returned to basketball activities.

Batum hasn’t played since Nov. 19, after which he was ruled out due to the league’s health and safety protocols. He was averaging 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds before this incident. His 1.1 steals rank second behind Paul George.

The Clippers went 4-5 without him in the lineup.

Celtics-Clippers tips off Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.