CT Sun’s Jonquel Jones Named To Forbes ‘Under 30’ List

A great year continues for Jonquel Jones.

The Connecticut Sun forward in 2021 had a breakout year, being named the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player after leading her team to a league-best record in the regular season.

But before the year’s end, she gets to add one more accolade to her résumé, recently named to Forbes Magazine’s annual “30 under 30” list.

“Jonquel Jones missed the 2020 WNBA season because of Covid-19 concerns but returned in 2021 with an MVP season, winning the award with 48 of 49 first-place votes after leading the Connecticut Sun to a league-best 26-6 regular-season record,” the write up said in Forbes. “She previously won the 2017 Most Improved Player Award and the 2018 Sixth Player of the Year Award.”

We see a familiar face on this list ?



Congratulations @jus242 for being a part of the 2022 class! ? #ForbesUnder30 https://t.co/JHF7A3sARv — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) December 1, 2021

