Tom Brady Among Past, Current Patriots Honoring Demaryius Thomas

The NFL world is mourning the loss of Demaryius Thomas, who was found dead Thursday night at 33 years old.

Currently, Thomas’ death is believed to have been caused by a medical issue, according to Roswell, Ga., authorities, via NFL Media. A family member told The Associated Press that they believe the four-time Pro Bowl receiver died of a seizure, though that had not been confirmed as of Friday morning.

Thomas spent 10 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Denver Broncos. He also appeared in games for the Houston Texans and the New York Jets.

The Georgia native participated in New England Patriots training camp in 2019 but was traded to the Jets shortly after the season opener. After news of Thomas’ death broke, many past and current Patriots, including Tom Brady, used social media to pay tribute to their former teammate.

“I’m so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend (Demaryius) Thomas,” Brady tweeted Friday morning. “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source light as always. RIP.”

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. ? RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

