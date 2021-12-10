For Red-Hot Patriots, Late Bye Week Actually Arrives At Perfect Time

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots will take a much-needed, well-deserved break this week.

New England entered its particularly late bye on a seven-game winning streak that has them atop the AFC standings. And while it’s fair to wonder whether the extended time away could cool off the NFL’s hottest team, the bye week arrived at a perfect time for the Patriots.

The reasons are similar to those we previously outlined while examining the importance of a potential first-round playoff bye. New England has one of the oldest rosters in the NFL with an average age of 27.3. Many of the team’s oldest players are on defense, which is a physical, tone-setting unit for the Patriots. Players such as Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Lawrence Guy all will benefit greatly from an extra week of rest during a 17-game schedule.

“We’ve been going since July,” Guy, 31, said Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. “So it’s been a non-stop of pounding on the body. But, I think the best thing about the bye is that you got this time to recover, you got this time to do extra film study, do a little (self-scouting).

“But you have to prepare like you’re gonna play on Sunday.”

New England also has three rookies — Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson — who have significant roles and are crucial to its success. If you count the preseason, the Patriots thus far have played 16 games. Jones only played in 13 games last year at Alabama, with Barmore, also an Alabama product, playing in 11 and Stevenson appearing in six at Oklahoma. Few will weep for the young, but the uptick in physicality from college to the pros is no joke.

Of course, the players who need the bye week the most are those dealing with injuries beyond the typical wear and tear.