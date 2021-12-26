Fenway Bowl Canceled For Second Consecutive Year Due To COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

New England will have to continue to wait to host a college football bowl game, as the Fenway Bowl — scheduled for Wednesday at Fenway Park — has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Virginia.

In a statement, Virginia said players within the program were symptomatic and tested positive for the virus “in the days leading up to the team’s planned departure date,” which was Saturday. The team was tested again that day, and there were additional cases revealed in those test results Sunday morning.

The Fenway Bowl, which would have been the first Division 1 bowl game in New England, originally was scheduled to debut in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not the only bowl game to be canceled so far. Both the Hawaii Bowl and the Military Bowl — the latter of which involved Boston College — have been called off due to virus-related issues.