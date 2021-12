NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins completed a successful Canadian road trip on Saturday night.

With goals coming from four different Bruins skaters and a 40-save performance from Linus Ullmark, the B’s defeated the Calgary Flames 4-2. The Black and Gold have now played in seven straight road games without a regulation loss.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.