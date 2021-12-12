Bruins Notes: Against All Odds This Was ‘Successful Road Trip’ For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Against all odds, the Boston Bruins return home after a West Coast road trip with five of six possible points.

Boston was without defenseman Brandon Carlo and had to leave head coach Bruce Cassidy behind as he dealt with a positive COVID-19 test. Even with the stretch including a back-to-back, the Bruins took five of six possible points.

But Saturday against the Calgary Flames in a 4-2 win, the fourth line made a huge difference. Centered by Trent Frederic, the group scored the first and final goals in a game where Boston ended up winning by two.

“The big goal was obviously the one in the third period,” assistant coach Joe Sacco said of Frederic’s assist on Curtis Lazar’s goal 2:57 into the final frame.

“That was a good job by our line there with Freddie and Lazar, they did a really good job battling down low and getting to the net, attacking the net — things that line needs to do to be successful. So we’re happy for that line to contribute in that way tonight. They were very good. They were very good tonight. I thought they had good juice. They skated well. They just they played a solid game and you could tell that they probably hadn’t had the time previously that the other lines had, and they had a little bit more extra in their game tonight.”

Boston needed it, coming out on top in a game where Calgary outshot it 42-27.

“Credit to our group in the third period for responding the way they did the last two games and and sticking with it and playing the way we want to play,” Sacco added.