Here’s 2021 Heisman Nominees, Did Committee Get Finalists Right?

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Heisman finalists officially have been announced.

After what was a wild college football regular season that saw its fair share of game-changing performances the Heisman committee has selected University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the finalists to receive college football’s highest individual honor.

Young is the heavy favorite according to OddsShark with odds set -3,500 after throwing for 4,322 yards and an eye-popping 43 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. He chipped in another three touchdowns on the ground.

Hutchinson, Stroud and Pickett all had impressive seasons of their own in 2021. The Michigan defensive end recorded 13 sacks and recovered a fumble. Stroud threw 3,862 passing yards for Ohio State and 38 touchdown passes to five interceptions with a 70.9% completion rate. Pickett was impressive for Pitt finishing the season with 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes and and five rushing scores.

Did the committee get it right with these picks?