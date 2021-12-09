Joe Sacco Admits To Playing Brad Marchand ‘Probably Too Much’ In Bruins-Canucks

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand made his return to the Bruins after serving a three-game suspension, playing a season-high 23:19 of ice time.

Boston dropped its first game of its Canadian road trip to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout Wednesday night at Rogers Arena. Marchand didn’t register a point but did have four shots on goal and three blocks.

Even though assistant coach Joe Sacco, who’s filling in for Bruce Cassidy as he recovers from COVID-19, was happy with how Marchand played for the Bruins, he believes he spent too much time on the ice.

“He played a lot. He probably played too much,” Sacco told reporters after the game. “I probably got him out there a little too much tonight. We had the three power plays in the third and the overtime. His game is fine. He always works hard, he’s generating. I’m fine with Marchy’s game tonight, I thought he was good.”

David Pastrnak was the only player to log more time on the ice at 24:59.

The Bruins won’t have too much time to dwell on Wednesday’s loss as they are back in action Thursday against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop from Rogers Place is set for 9 p.m. ET. NESN will broadcast Bruins-Oilers, with pregame coverage starting at 8 p.m.