Kendrick Bourne Fires Back At Colts Linebacker Over ‘Funny’ Comments

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Indianapolis Colts plan to make the New England Patriots’ offense “one-dimensional” this Saturday night. Kendrick Bourne believes that’s impossible.

One day after Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said the Colts are aiming to shut down New England’s run game and put the pressure on rookie quarterback Mac Jones to produce, Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne offered his retort.

“I think that’s just funny,” Bourne said Tuesday when asked about Okereke’s comments. “Obviously, we’re not a one-dimensional team. Last week (against Buffalo), we ran the ball, but conditions are conditions. So that’s just a funny comment to me. I feel like we can do anything. We’re in control of what we do. It’s literally not about any other team. It’s about us.”

Bourne also said Indianapolis’ defense, which ranks in the top 10 in points allowed and Football Outsiders’ DVOA, won’t be able to fool the Patriots’ offense.

“Mac knows the looks, we know the looks, we’ve practiced different looks, so nothing is a shock,” the wideout said. “Nothing is new. It’s like, OK, we’ve seen this look, we’ve seen this look, how do we adjust to the look? That way, you can’t make us one-dimensional, because we know every look, or we’ve at least practiced or tried every look.

“So that’s just a funny comment, in my opinion, but it’s all about playing on Sunday, for sure, and proving it. That’s what I’ll say about that.”

Though the Patriots are built offensively around their powerful rushing attack — in last week’s win over the Bills, they ran it 43 times on 46 snaps for 222 yards — Bourne believes New England’s efficient passing game doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.