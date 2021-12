NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk picked a great time to score.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night 3-2. The Black and Gold secured the win thanks to a Grzelcyk goal with less than three minutes to go.

It was the defenseman’s first of the season, as it was a slapshot that beat Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

