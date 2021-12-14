Kyler Murray Explains What Happened On Final Play Of Cardinals-Rams Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cardinals looked poised to retain the top spot in the NFC when they recovered an onside kick in the final minute of their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Rams.

But a “miscommunication” between quarterback Kyler Murray and Arizona’s offensive line led to Los Angeles securing the 30-23 win.

Murray should have spiked the ball to stop the clock, something his teammates were expecting. But he didn’t, so he was left unprotected, no one knew what to do and the quarterback was sacked by Aaron Donald to end the game.

So, what happened out there?

“It was miscommunication between me and the O-line,” Murray told reporters after the game, per NFL.com. “They thought it was a spike, but it was just a heat-of-the-moment deal. I don’t even remember the call, what was being said in the helmet, or anything like that.”

That miscommunication now has the Cardinals in third place in the NFC, though they still are in first in the NFC West.

The Cardinals can get back on track this Sunday against the one-win Detroit Lions.