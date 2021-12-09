Tyrann Mathieu Defends Mac Jones During Conversation With Nick Wright

NESN Logo Sign In

To Nick Wright’s chagrin, Tyrann Mathieu remains a big Mac Jones fan.

Wright, a consistent Jones hater, is among those who believe Monday night’s game in Buffalo offered further evidence of the Patriots not believing in the rookie quarterback. Jones only threw three passes in New England’s 14-10 win over the Bills.

Well, Mathieu pushed back against Wright’s anti-Jones narrative during an FS1 appearance Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs safety previously tweeted in support of the Patriots signal-caller.

“For me, he’s just fundamentally (sound),” Mathieu said during Thursday’s “First Things First” episode. “When I look at him, I see a quarterback. I see a guy that takes care of the football, that understands the game. That really understands his weapons and, really, how to utilize those guys.

“So, even being an Alabama guy and me being an LSU guy, I think, at the end of the day, I can put all that aside and really see the young man and really see a really good quarterback.”

"For me, Mac Jones is just fundamentally [sound]. I see a QB ? a guy who takes care of the ball, who understands the game & his weapons & how to utilize them."



Jones obviously hasn’t been perfect this season, but he has played a major role in the Patriots winning seven straight games and surging to the top of the AFC standings.