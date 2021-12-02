This Wild Stat About New Red Sox Pitcher Rich Hill May Surprise You

NESN Logo Sign In

Free agent pitcher Rich Hill reportedly is re-joining the Boston Red Sox.

The 41-year-old has spent four seasons with the Red Sox over the course of his 17-year career and always was impressive.

To put Hill’s performance with the Red Sox into perspective, he has the lowest ERA in team history for a player to pitch at least 50 innings with 1.34, according to Major League Baseball researcher Andrew Simon.

For a team that has players like Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, Jonathan Papelbon and even Cy Young it’s certainly surprising to hear the news.

Hill primarily was a relief pitcher during his prior stints in Boston, but in recent years has become an extremely efficient starting rotation player and could bring a lot to the team, especially after the departure of fellow left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez.

