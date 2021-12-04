Patriots Injury Report: Eight Players Questionable For Monday Bills Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots listed a total of eight players as questionable for their Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The following players were listed on New England’s final injury report of Week 13:

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle

LB Ronnie Perkins, Illness

Perkins, a Patriots rookie who has yet to appear in a game this season, was added to the injury report after sitting out Saturday’s practice with an illness. The other seven players were limited in practice throughout the week.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower had been limited with an ankle injury and was not spotted during the open media portion of Saturday’s practice by reporters on the scene, but he was removed from the final injury report.

Starting safety Kyle Dugger and reserve running back J.J. Taylor both remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting their availability for Monday’s game in serious doubt.

The Bills listed offensive lineman Cody Ford (bicep), fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive end Efe Obada (hip) as questionable and removed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and linebacker Matt Milano from their injury report. Star receiver Stefon Diggs sat out Saturday’s practice for a veteran rest day but is not listed on the injury report.