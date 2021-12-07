Bill Belichick Issues Emphatic Reminder To Patriots During Locker Room Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots players often remark on how they rarely practice inside the team’s indoor practice facility, otherwise known as “The Bubble.” Throughout the winter months, Bill Belichick opts to keep his team outdoors, regardless of the weather.

Well, Monday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills clearly served as validation for Belichick.

The Patriots, despite swirling winds and sub-freezing temperature at Highmark Stadium, earned a 14-10 victory to stay atop both the AFC East and the conference standings. Mac Jones only threw the ball three times on a night that saw Buffalo and New England combine for 71 rush attempts.

“That’s why we practice in this s–t,” Belichick emphatically told his players during the postgame locker room celebration.

Of course, captain Matthew Slater delivered the post-victory sermon.

“Tonight, though, is one of those nights, fellas, that you’ll remember 10, 15, 20 years from now,” Slater said. “You won’t remember the cold — you’ll remember the way we responded. It ain’t gonna come to us easy, fellas, we’re gonna have to fight and claw and scrap.

” … Monday night; Buffalo; snow; wind; a hostile environment — nonetheless, how do we feel about a Monda night victory?”