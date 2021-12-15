Patriots Wednesday Injury Report: Three Players Miss Practice, Eight Limited

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots injury report grew from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Three players were listed as non-participants at Wednesday’s practice: offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste and linebackers Chase Winovich and Ronnie Perkins.

Cajuste missed Tuesday’s practice due to a non-COVID 19 illness, while Perkins was limited with the same designation. Perkins now is dealing with an ankle injury.

Eight players were listed as limited participants Wednesday, including running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Yodny Cajuste (illness)

LB Chase Winovich (illness)

LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DL Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

OT Trent Brown (calf/wrist)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)