Patriots Wednesday Injury Report: Three Players Miss Practice, Eight Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots injury report grew from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Three players were listed as non-participants at Wednesday’s practice: offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste and linebackers Chase Winovich and Ronnie Perkins.
Cajuste missed Tuesday’s practice due to a non-COVID 19 illness, while Perkins was limited with the same designation. Perkins now is dealing with an ankle injury.
Eight players were listed as limited participants Wednesday, including running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips.
Here’s the full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Yodny Cajuste (illness)
LB Chase Winovich (illness)
LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews (shoulder)
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
OT Trent Brown (calf/wrist)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No players listed
Interestingly, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, who was not spotted during the media portion of Wednesday’s Patriots practice, was not listed on the injury report. It’s possible Durant either wound up being a full participant or was part of a roster move that will be revealed later in the day.
Running back J.J. Taylor has been on the COVID-19 reserve list since Nov. 29. He also wasn’t spotted during the media portion of practice.
New England will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.