Goodbye, 2021: Here Are Five Predictions For Patriots In New Year

They’ll win a playoff game

New England still hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, but it looks like a foregone conclusion that the Patriots will be back in the postseason. And they probably will be on the road in the wild card round, unless the Buffalo Bills face-plant over the next two weeks. Expecting a rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game is a big ask, but we think Jones and the Patriots are up to challenge — depending on the matchup.

They’d have a good shot at beating teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and even the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincy is unproven, Indy isn’t that good and the Patriots always defend well against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, a rematch in the Bills would be tough, as would a road game against the Tennessee Titans if Derrick Henry is in the lineup. Regardless, we feel confident in picking New England to advance to the divisional round.

They’ll draft a corner in the first round

With Stephon Gilmore now out of the picture, J.C. Jackson now is the top corner in Foxboro. And he’s really good, having just earned his first Pro Bowl roster spot. But Jackson will be a free agent this offseason and might demand more money than Belichick is willing to spend. If the Patriots place the franchise tag on Jackson, that at least indicates they’re iffy on committing long-term to him.

Unless New England swings a trade or finds a corner on the free agent market, it probably will use a high draft pick on one. We’re betting it’s a first-rounder.

Josh McDaniels won’t go anywhere

The offensive coordinator again is generating head coaching buzz, but will it lead anywhere? It doesn’t look like he and the Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in each other. The New York Giants apparently are bringing Joe Judge back, for some reason. The Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders both likely will be looking for new head coaches this offseason, but McDaniels thus far hasn’t been connected to either franchise.

Plus, more and more in-the-know reporters are indicating McDaniels is content with staying in New England.

A major player (Damien Harris?) will get traded

Obviously, this is pure speculation. N’Keal Harry, who requested a trade last summer, seems like an obvious candidate for a trade after the season. But we’re thinking bigger. That could be anyone other than Jones, including Harris, one of the best running backs in football. Why? Because he’s somewhat injury-prone and it’s hard to envision the Patriots committing big money to him before he hits free agency in 2023 — not when they have Rhamondre Stevenson ready for a lead-back role. Plus, signing running backs to big contracts isn’t good business in the NFL, and the Patriots know that.

One way or another, we believe New England will surprise fans with a big trade sometime over the next 12 months.