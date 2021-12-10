Tom Brady’s New NFT Collection Sold Out In 10 Minutes For Absurd Profit

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady doesn’t lose.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently launched a second series of NFTs on his digital collectibles platform Autograph. After the public drop started Thursday at 5 p.m. they were entirely sold out within 10 minutes.

The Tom Brady Origins Collection featured 16,600 limited edition collectibles, featuring items from early in TB12’s already-legendary career like a rookie draft card, combine cleats and his college résumé. Each mystery box sold for $80 on Autograph, racking in a grand total of around $1.3 million.

Now, the floor price for one of those NFTs is $230 on DraftKings’ secondary market.

Easy money.

Brady’s first set of NFTs sold out instantly earlier in 2021, shortly after he launched Autograph, giving athletes and celebrities a platform to connect with fans, profit off their likenesses, and offer personal experiences through blockchain technology.

In July, Autograph announced strategic partnerships with DraftKings, Lionsgate, and athletes like Tiger Woods, Simone Biles, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, and Naomi Osaka.