Steelers Take Victory Lap For Making Playoffs … But There’s One Problem

The Steelers kept their postseason chances alive with an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, and while Pittsburgh hasn’t officially earned a playoff berth, the organization is celebrating like it has.

The Steelers will get into the playoffs as long as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers don’t tie during their Week 18 game on “Sunday Night Football.” If the 9-7 Raiders and the 9-7 Chargers tie, both of those teams will earn wild card berths and the 9-7-1 Steelers will be on the outside looking in.

Pittsburgh, however, seems to operating under the likelihood — and, obviously, it’s rather likely — that they have made the playoffs.

At least that’s what the organization portrayed while throwing shade at the Indianapolis Colts with a postgame tweet Sunday. The Colts, of note, were dealt a shocking Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, eliminating Indianapolis from the postseason. It was a complete meltdown for the Colts.

A video then surfaced on Twitter with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin getting in on the celebration during an Instagram Live session.

Mike Tomlin actually started dancing on the IG live. This is incredible.



(video via @ThatBlitzGuy)pic.twitter.com/NtuJgDOVfz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022

Well, let’s hope for Pittsburgh’s sake that the Raiders and Chargers don’t tie Sunday night. If so, they’ll certainly face plenty of social media embarrassment.