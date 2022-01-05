Antonio Brown Apparently Responding To Cameo Requests Amid Bucs Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown hasn’t exactly gone off the grid since leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a blaze of glory Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Not only did Brown show up courtside for Monday night’s Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at Barclays Center. He also has been active on social media and apparently is responding to requests on Cameo, a website that allows celebrities to send personalized messages to fans for a fee.

Twitter user @SirYach_ on Tuesday shared a screenshot of the Cameo request he sent to Brown, along with the video AB recorded in return. The request specified the video was for someone who “also hates Bruce Arians,” though Brown never directly addressed the Bucs coach in his reply.

In fact, Brown didn’t really say anything groundbreaking. Instead, he spoke vaguely about the importance of respect, integrity and staying true to oneself.

“A moment of silence for your greatness, your awareness, your appreciation,” Brown said. “Integrity is important. Respect is important. What we represent and stand for is important. Eric, continue to be you. Continue to be free to be you, and not let other people have you any kind of way. Have some respect and some consideration for yourself. Stay first-class, my friend. And keep business boomin’.”

Another Twitter user, @Yfz84, on Wednesday shared a separate Cameo video from Brown, in which the wide receiver seemingly responds to a question about the Minnesota Vikings by praising the team’s head coach, Mike Zimmer, and briefly touching upon his own NFL uncertainty.

“I would love to have an opinion to actually tell you what should the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and defense,” Brown said. “But man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going.”