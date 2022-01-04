It Appears We Have Timeline Of What Came Before Antonio Brown’s Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve heard about the reported details of what Antonio Brown did after he exited the field Sunday at MetLife Stadium following his in-game tantrum.

And we’ve heard reports about what might have led to Brown’s sideline antics — although there are a few different stories — and thus his ensuing shirtless departure.

But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to offer a timeline — albeit minor — regarding the events leading up to Brown’s run through the tunnel with three minutes left in the third quarter while the Buccaneers trailed the New York Jets by two touchdowns.

“So my understanding is that it actually started in the locker room at halftime,” Rapoport said Monday night on “NFL Total Access.” “Antonio Brown was not happy and very loudly made it known that he was not happy. (He) came out of the locker room, and at that point was essentially sitting on the bench. Bruce Arians and the offensive coaches told him to get into the game. He did not go into the game, he refused to go into the game and at that point, he was told essentially, you’re out of here.”

Brown, despite teammate and fellow receiver Mike Evans clearly trying to talk him out of it, took off his uniform, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves and departed the Bucs sideline. He skipped through the end zone while throwing up a peace sign before departing the public eye.

Brown’s camp has come out and said the reason he did not want to enter the game was because he wasn’t fully healthy due to an ankle injury. Arians, though, denied a conversation about Brown’s ankle ever took place and expressed how Brown was cleared to play the Week 17 game.

Rapoport indicated Monday morning how the Buccaneers had grown frustrated with Brown due to his recent three-game suspension for falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination card, coupled by the belief the team did not believe Brown was taking his ankle rehab seriously.